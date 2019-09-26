<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





High court 3 in Gusau, Zamfara State on Thursday sentenced one Ibrahim Hamida of Gobirawa village in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state and his son, Ashiru Ibrahim, to death, for culpable homicide.

The two convicts according to Presiding Judge, Justice Muktari Yusha were first arraigned before the court in 2018 on two counts of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide punishable under section 221 of the penal code.

The Judge ruled that both the father and his son were found guilty of the charges levelled against them and sentenced to death.

Yusha said, “They are sentenced to death by hanging until they are confirmed dead.”

The two victims had stabbed one Rabi’u Tudu of the same village with a knife in a dispute which resulted in his death.