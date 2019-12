Despite the several months of campaigns over the federal government’s plans to concession four international airports across the country, the Chairman of Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji at the weekend has declared that the lower legislative chamber was yet to receive any official document on the airports’ concession plan. Despite the several months of campaigns over the federal government’s plans to concession four international airports across the country, the Chairman of Nigeria’s House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji at the weekend has declared that the lower legislative chamber was yet to receive any official document on the airports’ concession plan.