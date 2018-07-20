A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced a 35-year-old driver, Umar Aliyu, to eight months imprisonment for forgery and impersonation.

The magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, convicted Aliyu on a two-count charge of forgery and impersonation.

The magistrate said that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

He, however, gave ‎the convict, a resident of Bindi village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara, an option to pay N15, 000 fine and warned him to desist from committing crime.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the convict was first arraigned on Feb 12 and he had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Moses Leo, had told the court that a team of policemen on duty along Jere/Kagarko Road, Kaduna, arrested the defendant on Feb. 1.

Leo said at about 9.00p.m, a team of policemen on duty stopped the defendant’s vehicle for a search and found two car engines in the vehicle.

He said that when the defendant was asked questions about the car engines, he identified himself as a police officer.

Leo said that a police warrant card was also found in his possession and during police investigation, all information given by the defendant was discovered to be false.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 142 and 345 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State.