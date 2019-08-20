<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kabusa Grade I Area Court on Tuesday sentenced an applicant, Stephen Newman, to two years in prison for threatening to assassinate a housewife.

The Judge, Ibrahim Kagarko, sentenced Musa, after he pleaded guilty to criminal intimidation with threat to life.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, informed the court Mrs. Grace Mbom, who lives on Missal Crescent, Garki , Abuja reported the case at the Garki Police Station, FCT on Aug.7.

Lawal told the court that the complainant reported that on Aug.1, Newman sent her a text message informing her that he was an assassin who was paid to kill her.

He also told the court that the convict ordered Mbom, to pay double the amount he was paid to kill her.

Lawal told the court that due to the threat, the complainant was unable to step out of her house.

He informed the court that in the course of police investigation, the convict was arrested and could not give satisfactory explanations as to how the message generated from his phone number.

The offence, he added, contravened the provisions of Section 397B of the Penal Code Law.