



A mobile court in Benin, on Wednesday, convicted 26 persons for flouting the COVID-19 protocol of use of face masks while in public and also for displaying wares in unauthorised places.

Newsmen report that the Edo government imposed the use of face masks as a strategy to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The prosecuting counsel, Mr I. U. Omoruyi, told the court that the 26 accused, who subsequently pleaded guilty, were apprehended within the Benin metropolis.

Chief Magistrate Rusberth Imafidon convicted the 21 COVID-19 protocol violators and imposed on them community service for three hours daily for two days. He gave them no option of fine.





Imafidon also sentenced the five traders, who displayed their wares on a walkway, to community service of three hours per day for three days.

The chief magistrate, however, granted the traders an option of N3,000 fine each.

The community service includes clearing drains, picking litters, compulsory community sensitization and grass cutting.

The Chief Magistrate pointed out that doing community service was in tune with non-custodian sentence.

He said correctional officers would oversee the convicts while serving their punishments.