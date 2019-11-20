<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Gwagwalada, Abuja has ordered that Mrs. Ann Igwe Olachi, an ex-Secretary to former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, be remanded in Suleja prison, Niger State.

The court also ordered that Maina, who is already in Kuje prison, Abuja in relation to his trial before a Federal High Court, Abuja on fraud charges, remained in the prison until their bail application is heard.

Justice Abubakar Kutigi gave the orders after Maina and Olachi were arraigned on a fresh nine-count charge in which they were accused of receiving stolen property, an offence punishable under Section 317 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, vol. 4, Laws of the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, 2007.

They were said to have committed the alleged offences between 2010 and 2011.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty when the charge were read to them.

Although the lawyer from the prosecuting agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mohammed Abubakar sought a date for the commencement of trial, Justice Kutigi adjourned until November 28, 2019 for the hearing of the defendants’ bail applications.

The charge reads, “Abdulrasheed Maina on or about 2nd July, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received the sum Of N155,000,000 (one hundred and fifty-five million naira only) from Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited through one Osarenkhoe Afe (both of whom are facing a separate charge at the Federal High Court) knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.”

“Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina on or about July 8, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received the sum of N107,398,500 (one hundred and seven million, three hundred and ninety-eight thousand naira) from Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited through one Osarenkhoe Afe (both of whom are facing a separate charge at the Federal High Court) knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.

“Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi between July and December, 2011 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N153,146,719.99 (one hundred and fifty- three million, one hundred and forty-six thousand, seven hundred and nineteen naira, ninety-nine kobo) from Xangee Technologies Limited (which company is facing a separate charge before this Court) knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.

“That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi between August, 2010 and December, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received the sum of N30, 056,000 (thirty million, fifty-six thousand naira only) from the proprietors of Fatidek Ventures through one Salami Kareem Adesokan knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.

“That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi sometime in 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received the dollar equivalent of the sum of N34, 380,000 (thirty four million, three hundred and eighty thousand naira) from one Idi Abdullahi knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of payment of allowances.

“That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi between August, 2010 and December, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N96,765,400 (ninety sixty million, seven hundred and sixty five thousand, four hundred naira only) from the proprietors of Obalando Nigeria Enterprises through Kelani Tajudeen and Salami Kareem Adesokan knowing that the said money was stolen from Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.”

“That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi between December, 2010 and January, 2011 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N136,200,000 (one hundred and thirty six million, two hundred thousand naira only) from one Ibrahim Abdulkarim knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of payment of allowances.

“That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi on or about 23 August, 2010 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received an aggregate sum of N20,198,400 (twenty million, one hundred and ninety eight thousand naira only) from Jolance Integrated Concept Limited through Ganiyu Owolabi Rasaki and Salami Kareem Adesokan knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria under the guise of contract for biometric enrolment of pensioners.

“That you Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina and Igwe Ann Olachi sometime in July, 2011 in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court dishonestly received the dollar equivalent of the sum of N5,476,000 (five million, four hundred and seventy six thousand naira) through one Madubuke Christian and John Yusuf Yakubu knowing that the said money was stolen from the Federal Government of Nigeria and paid into a First Bank Plc account No. 4033010067733 of Madubuke Christian while fraudulently using the name of “I. Lamurde, Chairman” under the guide of payment for official Estacode.”