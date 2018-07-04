Justice Olusola Williams of Special Offences Court, Lagos, has revoked the bail of one Mr. Olufemi Oluyamoju, a staff of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, for his failure to appear in court over an alleged criminal suit.

Justice Williams of Special Offences Court on Wednesday withdrew his administrative bail following his persistent non-appearance.

Oluyamoju, who is a clerk of Asset Management Group Ltd is now being hunted for arrest by the anti-graft agency, Special Fraud Unit, SFU.

The defendant was charged to court for allegedly stealing and converting to his own personal use, the sum of N15 million.

The said sum was alleged to have been cornered by Oluyamoju between January and December 2016 while in the employment of Asset Management Group Ltd.

Among the charge against him in suit n, ID/ 6728C/2017 before the court are the following offences: Stealing, contrary to sections 278(a), 278 (2) (f) and 285 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The document before the court further reads that: Olufemi Oluyamoju, between January and December, 2016, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, while being employed as a clerk or servant by Asset Management Group Ltd, 2A, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, stole, by dishonestly converting to your own use and benefit the sum of fifteen million naira (N15million), property of your employer, Asset Management Group Ltd which you withdrew from its bank accounts without its consent and authority.

Olufemi Oluyamoju was also alleged to have between January and December 2016 in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, knowingly made a false Union Bank Statement of Account concerning the account of Asset Management Group Ltd, for the period between January and October, 2016, with intent that it may in anyway be used or acted upon as genuine to the prejudice of Asset Management Group Ltd, acting through its staff.

SFU also alleged the defendant of using a false statement of Account, contrary to sections 364(1) and 363(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, read along with section 16(1) (d) of the same Law of Lagos by fraudulently making use of a false Union Bank statement of account, and presenting same to Asset Management Group Ltd through its staff, and purported that the said statement of account was issued to him by Union Bank Plc as a true state of the account of Asset Management Group Ltd for the period between January and October, 2016.