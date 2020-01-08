<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Plateau State High Court will on January 21, 2020 resume the trial of a former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang.

Newsmen had reported that the state Chief Judge reassigned the case to a new judge, Justice Christy Dabup.

This was after Justice Daniel Longji, who was handling the matter since March 2018, retired last week.

A Principal Counsel in the Plateau State Ministry of Justice, Mr Gideon Azi, who is also holding brief for the Economic and Financial Commission in the case, confirmed the new hearing date to newsmen in Jos on Wednesday.

Azi said, “The new judge, Justice Christy Dabup, who has been assigned by the Chief Justice of the state to take over the case has fixed January 21, 2020 to continue with the trial.

“The new date is for mention. What this means is that the trial of the former Governor and his co-accused will start afresh.”

Jang is facing trial alongside a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Mr Yusuf Pam, as first and second defendants respectively.

They were arraigned on alleged misappropriation of fund and criminal breach of trust while serving as Governor between 2007 and 2015.

The duo had pleaded not guilty to the charges.