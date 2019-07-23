<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An FCT High Court on Tuesday ordered that four internet fraudsters be remanded in prison, pending sentencing.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) charged Karo Ijire, Saudi Abdulmumin and two brothers Onajiye and Ogbe Tosan with internet fraud.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants committed the crimes in 2018.

Justice Mohammed Idris adjourned the case until July 29 and July 30 for sentencing.

The anti graft agency alleged that the defendants induced their victims and assumed another names to enable them carry out their fraudulent acts which contravened section 322 of the Penal code.

They defendants all pleaded guilty to the offences.

EFCC informed the court that the defendants had earlier entered a plea bargain with the commission and signed by them.

The EFCC prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants based on the agreement on the plea bargain.

Lawyers to the defendants also separately prayed the court for leniency in sentencing the defendants.

They said that the proceeds from the crimes had been returned and the defendants have been in EFCC custody for weeks.