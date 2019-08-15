<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday ordered that a 32-year-old woman, who allegedly hit her 11-year-old daughter with a hammer on the forehead, should be remanded in prison custody pending legal advice.

Chinonso Michael, a resident of Iwaya, Yaba, Lagos, pleaded guilty to beating her daughter with a wooden turning stick.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered that she should be remanded in Kirikiri Prisons.

She ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The case was adjourned till September 30.

The defendant is facing a two-count charge of assault and assault occasioning harm.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Benson Emeurhi said the defendant committed the offences on July 28 at their home.

He alleged that the defendant beat her daughter with a wooden turning stick and also hit her with a hammer on the head out of frustration.

The prosecution alleged that the daughter was rescued by neighbours, who were on the scene.

Emeurhi said the matter was reported to the police and the defendant was arrested.