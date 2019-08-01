<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja on Wednesday ordered a woman, Joy Maduka, be remanded in prison custody, pending bail application for allegedly robbing a passenger.

The police charged Maduka, who resides at Idu, Abuja, with joint act and cheating.

The Judge, Aliyu Kagarko, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Keffi Prisons until Aug.20.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on April 12.

Lawal informed the court that the complainant, Ms Maryam Augu, who resides in AYA, reported the matter at the Durumi Divisional police headquarters.

The prosecutor told the court that Augu reported that on April 12, she boarded a vehicle at AYA Area 1 roundabout.

He informed the court that during the trip, Maduka and four men, who are at large, drove the complainant to an unknown location.

He alleged that when they got to the location, the defendant and accomplices beat her up and ordered her to give them her ATM password.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant and her accomplices drove the bank and withdrew N350,000.

Lawal said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 322 of the Penal Code law.

After the charge was read to her, the defendant pleaded not guilty.