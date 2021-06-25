Magistrate Adamu Abdulrazak of Adamawa Chief Magistrate Court IV has ordered the remanding of four men accused of witchcraft.

They are to remain in the correctional centre for allegedly afflicting and hallucinating two people.

The accused, Sani Bolere Baban Yello, Kero Jediel, Babangida Amos and Zebulun Benjamin were said to have held two of their victims in trances and later tortured and tormented them for almost a year.

Baban Yello was sued by Gidado Alhaji Idi, while Kero, Babangida and Zebulum were joined as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants and dragged to court by Debe Lamina Dathan.

Earlier, Gidado in a direct criminal complaint said that his son, Abubakar Gidado fell sick for over a year and that when the Defendant, on suspicion, was taken to Sarkin Mayu Adamawa, he admitted bewitching the boy.





On her part, Debe Lamina Dathan, a businesswoman at Wuro Yanka, alleged that her brother, Yindusura Dathan, fell sick for quite some time but when he was taken to a prayer house, it was revealed that the Defendants took away his spirit.

When the substance of the complaint was read and explained to Baban Yello, he pleaded guilty, confessing that he is a witch who has been torturing the boy.

Meanwhile, Kero, Babangida and Zebulum, denied the allegations.

Chief Magistrate Adamu Abdulrazak, ordered that the Defendants be remanded in the correctional centre and adjourned the case to 28th June 2021 for further hearing.