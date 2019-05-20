<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a vagrant, Sikiru Bolaji, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The police charged Bolaji with criminal force, intimidation and rape.

Magistrate Ibijoke Olawoyin ordered that Bolaji be remanded in Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin.

She adjourned the case until June 5 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Al-Hassan Jubril, alleged that the defendant beat up the victim and raped her at 11 p.m. while she was on her way foe a night vigil.

Jubril said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 263, 396 and 282 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.