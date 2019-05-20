An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a vagrant, Sikiru Bolaji, for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, pending the outcome of an investigation.
The police charged Bolaji with criminal force, intimidation and rape.
Magistrate Ibijoke Olawoyin ordered that Bolaji be remanded in Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin.
She adjourned the case until June 5 for further mention.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Al-Hassan Jubril, alleged that the defendant beat up the victim and raped her at 11 p.m. while she was on her way foe a night vigil.
Jubril said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 263, 396 and 282 of the Penal Code Law.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.
