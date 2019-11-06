<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 28- year-old man, David Linus, at Kirikiri Correctional facility pending his trial over alleged armed robbery.

Newsmen report that the Chief Magistrate, Miss A. O Akinde, refused to take the defendant’s plea and ordered his remand at the correctional facility.

Akinde adjourned the case until Dec. 4 for mention and receipt of legal advice from the state Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP).

Linus, who is unemployed and resides at No. 3, Olaokan Junction, Ijede, Ikorodu, Lagos, is facing for conspiracy, robbery and unlawful possession of stolen property.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Chekube Okey told the court that the offences were committed on March 25 at Ikorodu, Lagos.

Okey alleged that the defendant and others at large robbed Mr Alex Okhume of his Samsung Galaxy S6 valued at N70,000 and Nokia 3310 valued at N10,000 at gun point in his house.

“The defendant and his other accomplices, who were armed with a gun, entered the complainant’s apartment and robbed him and his family.

“They took his Toyota car key and wanted to take the car away, but they heard the sound of the security guards and ran away,” the prosecutor said.

Okey alleged that the mobile phone was tracked which led to the defendant’s arrest.

“On arresting the defendant, the complainant’s Samsung Galaxy phone was found with him,” she added.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravenes Sections 297, 299 and 329 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.