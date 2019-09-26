<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Thursday ordered that a 35-year-old trader, Faisal Isah, who confessed to slashing his neighbour’s hand with a cutlass, be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Suleja, pending sentencing.

The police charged Isah with causing grievous hurt.

The Judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, adjourned the case until Oct. 2, for sentencing.

Isah pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Isah Dahiru, who lives in Zuba fruit market Abuja, reported the incident at the Zuba Police Station on Sept. 19.

Ogada said that Isah attacked the complainant with a cutlass during an altercation.

He alleged that during police investigation and interrogation, Isah admitted to committing the offence.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 247 of the Penal Code.