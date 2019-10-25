<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Friday ordered that a 29-year-old trader, Nura Salihu, who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The police charged Salihu with defilement, contrary to Section 18(2) of the Child Rights Law of Niger State 2010.

Magistrate Binta Rijau who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Nov. 5.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Insp. Thomas Peter, told the court that the victim’s mother, Fatima Ibrahim, who lives in Saiko area, reported the matter at the `A’ Division Police Station in Minna on Oct. 2.

Peter alleged that the defendant lured her daughter, to a secluded place at Saiko and defiled her.

The accused person, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.