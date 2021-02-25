



An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered three men: Ugochukwu Michael, 24; Godwin Omerigwe, 26, and Seun Sossa, 22, remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the pleas of the defendants ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until March 24 for mention.

The defendants are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, belonging to an unlawful society and unlawful possession of firearms.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP. Bisi Ogunley, told the court that the defendants committed the offences with some other persons still at large on Dec.14, 2020 at Igbelara area of Ikorodu, Lagos.





Ogunley said the defendants were caught with a locally made double barrel gun, 21 unexpended cartridges and two battle axes.

“The defendants, who are members of ‘Aiye’ confraternity, which is an unlawful society, were arrested while fighting in public,” the prosecuctor said.

He said the defendants were arrested on a tip-off by some residents of the area.

“The firearms and other weapons were recovered from them,” he said.

Ogunleye said the offences contravened Sections 42, 51 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 42 prescribes three years imprisonment for belonging to an unlawful society, while Section 411 stipulates two years jail term for conspiracy.