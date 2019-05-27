<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ Court has remanded three men in prison for allegedly robbing three students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti.

The suspects, Deji Omotayo, 20; Chidibere Ifeanyi, 22; and Bolaji Usman, 25, appeared before the court for alleged armed robbery and are facing one count of armed robbery.

The magistrate, Mrs Modupe Afeniforo, who ordered the remand of the accused persons, adjourned the case till June 28 for mention.

When the matter came up on Friday, the police prosecutor, Inspector Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 6, 2019, in Ado Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the accused conspired and robbed three students of the polytechnic, who are living off campus at the Erinfun area of Ado Ekiti.

He stated, “The accused persons, who were armed with dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, robbed the students of their phones, laptops and other valuables.

“The offence contravenes Section 2 (1) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearm Act Cap R II Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”