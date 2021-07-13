Court remands three for ‘murder’

Three accused persons, Ismailia Amodu, Ibrahim Mohammed and Amodu Mohammed, who allegedly beat a man to death, were on Tuesday ordered to be remanded at the correctional centre by a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafa Belewa Square.

The defendants whose residential addresses were not given, are standing trial on a count charge of murder, preferred against them by the Lagos State Government.

The State Prosecutor, Mrs Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in January 2019, at 7:00a.m at Tin Can Island Port, Apapa, Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the defendants unlawfully killed one Yusuf Ibrahim, by beating him to death.

Okeowo said the offence contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Newsmen report that Section 223 provides death as punishment for murder on conviction.

After the plea of the defendants, Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay, ordered them to be remanded in correctional centre.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 4, for commencement of trial.