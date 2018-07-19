An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, ordered that three men be remanded over alleged unlawful possession of army uniforms and breach of peace.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Oloyade, ordered that the defendants: Ogundeji Mutiu, 31, Akeem Yekini, 26, and Isiaka Kehinde, 22, be remanded in Ilesa Prisons due to the magnitude of ther offences.

The prosecutor, Inspector Idoko James, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 12 in Osogbo.

James said that the defendants conspired and wore army uniforms and terrorised members of the public in the area.

The prosecutor said that their action led to a breach of public peace before they were apprehended.

He said the accused persons assaulted Deputy Superintendent of Police Adesoye Abosede, when she demanded for their identities, adding that they were overpowered and arrested.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 428 (d), 356, 509, and 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

All the three defendants pleaded not guilty to the five counts bothering on conspiracy, unlawful possession, assault and breach of public peace.

The defence counsel, Mr Kasianobi Nkgoke, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, however, overruled the bail application and adjourned the case until August 2 for hearing.