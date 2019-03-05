



An Iyaganku chief magistrate in Ibadan, on Monday ordered that three men, who allegedly attempted to kill a woman, be remanded in prison.

The police charged Afeez Akintola, 30; Biyi Fakeye, 30, and Semiu Alabi, 25, who all live on Araromi Street, Omo-Radio, Ibadan, with three counts of conspiracy, attempt to kill and breach of peace.

Chief Magistrate E. A Idowu, who could not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that they be remanded in Agodi prison and adjourned the case until March 26, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Adegboye, told the court that the three defendants and others at large allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

Adegboye alleged that on Nov. 25, the defendants attempted to kill one Rukayat Lawal by shooting her with a gun.