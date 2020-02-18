<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded three suspects – Jahswill Iwe, William Eziyi and Friday Akpometaye – over alleged N166million fraud.

Magistrate Mohammed Ndakene ordered the defendant to be remanded at Mandala Correctional Centre, Ilorin and adjourned the case till March 5 for further mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp Isaac Yakub, told the court that the defendants conspired and used fictitious companies, Jokan System Investiment Ltd and De Complete Acess Ltd, to defraud Kam Steel Integrated Company Ltd, Jimba Oja, Ilorin.

Yakub said that the defendants collected the money under the pretext of selling a barge to the company.





He said that the defendants collected the said amount and absconded and all efforts to trace them proved abortive.

Yakub said that the defendants’ phone numbers were tracked, adding that this revealed their hideout in Effurrun, Delta, where they were arrested.

The prosecutor said the defendants were arraigned on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, cheating and advance fee fraud.

He said the alleged offences contravened Sections 97, 322 and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act Cap A6, Laws of Nigeria, 2006.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendants pending the outcome of investigations, saying the offences were not ordinarily bailable.