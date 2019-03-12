



A senior magistrate’s court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has ordered the remand in prison custody of three persons for alleged kidnap and armed robbery.

The suspects are Sylvanus Beakor (53), Godspower Kagbara (27) and Promise Kpakor (23).

The trio allegedly kidnapped one Chinyere Umerah and imprisoned her in order to demand ransom from her relatives.

The suspects and others at large also allegedly dispossessed their victim of her Lexus 330 Jeep with registration number AKD 398 DZ, a cash sum of N180,000 and other valuables while armed with AK 47 riffle, pump action riffle, a locally made long gun and other dangerous weapons.

They were also alleged to have demanded the ransom sum of N10 million from their victim’s relatives and refused to let her go when they were paid N300,000.The suspects were said to have committed the offence on November 20 2018 at about 6:30 in the evening at Okpaku camp Onne, Eleme local government area, Rivers State.

The five-count charge of Kidnap, armed robbery and unlawful possession of arms slammed on them was not read because the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter hence, they did not take any plea.Magistrate Gomba Osaro ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison custody and their case file be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case till March 28.