



An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday, ordered that a 17-year-old driver, who allegedly drove recklessly, causing the death of a pedestrian, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The police charged the minor with seven counts bordering on dangerous driving, driving without driver licence, causes injury, damage and manslaughter,

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo, who did not grant bail to the defendant, ordered that he be remanded in an Ilesa Correctional custody.

Adebayo adjourned the case until July 28, for hearing in the written bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 11, 2020 around 2.30 p.m. on Ajebamidele, Ibadan Road, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant drove dangerously on the public highway without any regards to all the traffic law.





He added that the defendant, drove a Toyota Camry with Reg No: KJA 698 BJ recklessly on the public Highway and caused the death of 35-year-old, man, Saidi Akinola.

The prosecution also alleged that the defendant drove dangerously and caused injury to one Dominic Ohate and Adeleke Kayode.

He added that the defendant drove recklessly on public highway and caused damaged to one Toyota Camry with Reg No: KJA 698 BJ, property of one Salary Adenike.

Osanyintuyi expressed that the defendant drove on the public highway and damaged a Honda Motorcycle with Reg No: SRA 501 QB, property of one Dominic Oha.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 6(10), 7(1), 13(1) and 27 of the Road Traffic Law, Cap 115, Vol 11, Law of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilt.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, applied for the bail of the defendant in the most Liberal terms.

He pledged that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.