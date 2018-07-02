An FCT High Court, Apo, on Monday ordered that a teenager accused of conspiring with her mother and murdering her father, Kusha Kure, be remanded in Suleja prison.

Justice Idris Kutigi, ordered that the accused persond be remanded after the girld and her mother, Asabe, pleaded nit guilty to charges bordering on conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Kutigi, then, adjourned the case until Sept. 19 for hearing.

The police prosecutor, Mr Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the alleged offences were committed on March 10.

He said that the teenager and her mother, both firewood sellers of Karavan Village Bwari, Abuja, allegedly hacked Kure to death at their home in Karavan on March 10.

According to him, the teenager carried out the dastardly act because the deceased had not been in support of her marital plans with her 24-year-old boyfriend.

The offences, he said, contravened Section 97 and 221 of the Penal Code.

Culpable Homicide is punishable with death under 221 of the Penal Code.