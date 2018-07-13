File Photo

A Sokoto State Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered that an 18-year-old man, Mohammed Bello, charged with committing homosexual act, be remanded in prison.

The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, gave the order on Friday after Bello, a trader of Gagi Area, Sokoto, pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of unnatural offence.

Adamu said the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter and adjourned the case until July 21 for mention and possible transfer to a competent court.

The Prosecutor, Abubakar Tambuwal, had told the court that the accused committed the offence between February and April.

Tambuwal said that the accused intentionally lured a 10-year-old boy into his room and had sexual intercourse with him against the order of nature.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Penal Code.

