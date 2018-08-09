A 29-year-old teacher, David Ikejiobi, is to cool his heels in prison for allegedly raping one of his students, an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court ruled on Thursday.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P. E Nwaka, had refused to take the plea of the accused and remanded him in Kirikiri Prison.

The accused, who resides at 13, Kekereowo St., Ilasamaja, Lagos, is being tried for rape.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Christopher John told the court that the offence was committed sometime in March at 25, Abiola Alao St., Ijeshatedo, Lagos.

John said the accused always followed the 13 year-old girl to her home after school.

“The girl’s guardian used to come home in the evening and the girl gets home before them and opens the door with the extra key with her.

“The accused knew about the arrangement and follows her to her house. He raped the girl on three different occasions

and warned the girl not to tell anyone,” he said.

John added that the girl’s grandmother saw some changes in her behaviour when she went to spend her holidays with her and the woman asked some questions.

“It was then the girl opened up to the grandmother and told her about the accused.”

The offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which attracts life imprisonment.

The case has been adjourned until Sept. 3 for mention.