A Chief Magistrate Court 10 sitting in Bauchi has ordered that a 45-year-old primary school teacher, Haruna Aliyu, of Unguwar Ganjuwa in Bauchi metropolis, be remanded in prison for allegedly sodomising his pupil.

The accused was said to have sexually molested an eight-year-old boy, offering him 10 naira every Friday as inducement.

The presiding Judge, Justice Abdulmumini Adamu, in his ruling, ordered that the suspect, be remanded in prison for allegedly luring and molesting the boy.

The act was uncovered when the pupil fell sick and excreted maggots.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Yusuf Usman, told the court that, on December 6, 2019, a resident of Unguwar Ganjuwa within the metropolis of Bauchi, Altine Ladan, reported to the police station that one Haruna Aliyu of the same address allegedly lured his eight-year-old son to his room and forcibly had carnal knowledge of him.

The prosecutor added that the act contravenes section 284 of the Penal Code.





After reading the charges, the prosecutor sought to be given additional days by the court to enable the police deepen their investigation which the court granted.

The Judge ordered that the accused be remanded at the Bauchi Correctional Centre and fixed February 5, 2020, for further hearing of the suit and to allow the police further investigate the matter and produce witnesses on the case.

The father to the victim, Altine Ladan shortly after the court proceedings, told Journalists that he was at the court to observe the proceedings and to see how the court will administer justice on the matter.

He said, “Haruna (the accused) is a teacher at a public school at Unguwar Barno Quarters in Bauchi. He used to lure pupils of the primary school into homosexuality.

“For the past one to two months, my child has been complaining of stomach trouble. We took him to a nearby health facility, thereafter the boy started complaining of pains in his anus, a situation which made us see maggot excretion from there (his anus),” Ladan said.