<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 27 -year-old tailor, Femi Afolabi, in Kirikiri Prisons, pending his sentencing for alleged theft of a cell phone.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, ordered the remand of Afolabi, who pleaded guilty to a two-count charge bordering on stealing.

Mogaji adjourned the case until Sept. 2 for review of the facts and sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant, committed the offences on Aug. 15 on Ikosi Road Junction, Ketu, Lagos.

Perezi said that the complainant, Mr Monday Daniel, was trying to board a bus to Oshodi when the defendant picked his pocket and stole his cell phone valued at N120, 000.

“The defendant, who confessed to committing the crime, said he was trying to hustle and knew he could sell the phone for a reasonable amount and use the money to feed himself,” the prosecutor said.

Perezi noted that stealing contravened Sections and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.