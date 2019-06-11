<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of four men at the Oke-Kura Prison, Ilorin, for the alleged murder one Isiaka Sikiru.

The defendants – Kamarudeen Suleiman, Taofeek Sheu, Rafiu Ibrahim and Ajape Abiola, are being tried on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mercy Adebola, ordered that the defendants be remanded at the prison to allow the prosecution to conclude investigation into the matter.

Adebola adjourned the case until June 26 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Thomas Adebayo told the court that the defendants conspired and killed the victim with a machete, following a rift between them and the victim.

The prosecutor said that the incident happened on May 29 in Otte area of Ilorin.

Adebayo said that one of the defendants had invited the victim to the area on the pretext for them to settle an issue between them.

He said the offences contravened Sections 97 and 221 of the Penal Code Law and urged the court to remand the defendants in prison pending the outcome of the investigation.