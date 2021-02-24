



An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of three students of Ifeoluwa Co-Educational Grammar School in Ilesa Correctional Centre for allegedly assaulting teachers and students of the school.

The defendants are: Adeniyi Timileyin, 18; Tajudeen Akinlolu, 20 and Waheed Abbas, 19, according to newsmen.

The students, however, pleaded not guilty to the seven-count charge of conspiracy, assault, malicious damage, breach of peace, unlawful possession and threat to life.

The Magistrate, Isola Omisade, ordered the remand of the defendants in the correctional centre due to the magnitude of the offences preferred against them.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till March, for judgment.

The State Counsel, Moses Faremi, had told the court that the defendants committed the offences on February 17, at about 10 p.m., at Ifeoluwa Co-Educational Grammar School, Osogbo.





Mr. Faremi said that the defendants conspired among themselves to assault teachers and students of the college for unjustified reasons.

He said that the defendants belonged to Eiye Confraternity and that they were found to be in possession of dangerous weapons during their raid on the school.

“They also threatened to kill one Mrs Adeoye Mary, who is the principal of the college, by destroying her office door and some school property.

“The defendants chased some teachers and students out of classrooms, which led to breach of public peace,” Mr. Faremi further told the court.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 516, 64, 80, 213, 86, 451(a) and 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defense Counsel, Olatunbosun Oladipupo, prayed the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate, however, overruled the bail application but ordered the remand of the defendants in a correctional centre.