An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Wednesday remanded one Saheed Sunmonu, 37, and Shodipo Akinyemi 54, in correction custody over alleged theft of a crashed bus.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that Messrs Sunmonu and Akinyemi committed the offences on July 24, on Ife/Osu Expressed road, Ile-Ife.

Mr Osanyintuyi said the defendants conspired and committed felony with stealing.

He added that the defendants stole one Toyota Hummer bus with Reg No: SHR 277 XA, which was involved in a fatal crash, from the accident scene, and which was valued at N750, 000, the property of one Shehu Mohammed.

According to him, the offence contravenes sections 383, 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Defence Counsel, Moshood Abass, applied for bail of the defendants in most liberal terms, pledging that his clients would not jump bail and would produce credible sureties.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, however, denied the defendants bail and ordered that they be remanded in Ile-Ife correction custody.

Mr Olatunji adjourned the case until August 27 for further hearing.