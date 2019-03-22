



A Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a security man, David Osademe, who allegedly impregnated a 15-year-old girl, be remanded in prison, pending transfer of case to a higher court.

Chief Magistrate Mabel Bello gave the order after the accused was arraigned for allegedly having sex with a minor.

Bello held that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Bob Emmanuel, told the court that the accused, who resides on Living Faith Church road in Kwali, FCT, was reported by the victim’s father Mr Kpele Daniels at the FCT Police Command.

He alleged that Emmanuel confessed to the girl’s father that he impregnated her.

The prosecutor also alleged that the accursed said that he gives the girl’s father money whenever he sleeps with the girl.

He said said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 275 of the Penal Code.