A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a a 37-year-old security guard, Samaila Thomas, accused of defiling a six-year-old girl, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of the accused for want of jurisdiction, adjourned the case until Jan. 17, 2019.

The accused, who resides at Sabo area in Kaduna, is charged with rape.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that one Matthew Isaac, who lives at Barnawa High Coast, Kaduna, reported the matter at Barnawa Police Station on Dec. 12.

Leo said the accused lured his daughter into his room with N100 and sweets and raped her.

He urged the court not to grant the accused bail on the grounds that the case was a capital offence and it lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017

Counsel to the accused, Mr Philip Segun, had urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would not jump bail.