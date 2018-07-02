An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate, Mr Alex Komolafe, on Monday remanded a 28-year-old suspected highway robber, Emmanuel Anthony, at the Ikoyi Prison.

Komolafe said that the accused would remain in prisons pending the legal advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He adjourned the case until Aug. 6 for legal advice.

Anthony, a resident of Isoko Street, Ojo, was arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and robbery.

His plea was, however, not taken.

The Police prosecutor, Insp. Cousin Adams, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Feb.19 at 6.00p.m on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

Adams said that the accused robbed the complainants – Oluwasola Bankole and Israel Ayedun – of their unregistered Lexus Saloon car valued at N2.5 million, while armed with gun and knife, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

“They were also robbed of their clothes and shoes valued at N70, 000 and an I-phone 6, valued at N80, 000.

“Other items were: I-phone 5s valued at N50,000; I-pad worth N130,000; a wristwatch valued at N25,000 and two HP laptops valued at N140,000,” he said.

According to him, the offences violated Sections 5(b) and 7(1) (a) of Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act, 1990 as amended.