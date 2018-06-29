Two suspects, Alhaji Bello Isah and Alhaji Abdullahi Usman, have been arraigned before the court by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Gombe Zonal office, on four-count charge bordering on Conspiracy, Forgery and Obtaining Goods by false pretence.

It was alleged that the first Defendant Abdullahi Usman who hailed from Adamawa State, conspired with the second Defendant and approached one of the popular stores in Gombe, FUSAHA STORES, and met the owner, Mustapha Salen Maina, under red herring, to buy goods in large quantities.

With intent to defraud, the first Defendant was able to convince Mustapha Salen Maina and did obtain goods amounting to N10 million as well as $5000 equivalent to N1 million under the false pretence of purchasing the properties.

Count one of the charge read, “That, Abdullahi Usman And Bello Isah sometimes in May, 2018 at Gombe, Gombe State within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, with intent to defraud, did agree among yourselves to commit an offence to wit: conspiracy to obtain Properties from one Mustapha Saleh Maina of Fusaha Stores, Gombe under false Pretence and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and Punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.”

The duo who sneaked in to their car from the purchase point with all the goods and drove to Alkaleri on their way to Bauchi trying to escape with the goods were based on the Intelligence report received from DSS, Gombe State Command, were arrested at Alkaleri check point 80 kilometers away from Gombe on Bauchi road by the officers of the 33 Artillery, Nigeria Army Corps Artillery, Shadawanka Barracks, Bauchi and was handed over to EFCC Gombe Zonal office for further investigation.

When the charges were read to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charge.

In view of the development, Prosecution Counsel, A. Y. Muntaka, requested for a two clear days to open and close his case.

Though the Defense Counsel, I. A. Wokdung, applied for the bail of his clients in words, the presiding Judge Justice Abubakar Jauro, drew his attention that the court is a court of records.

Therefore, he should come formally. While adjourning the case to 9th July, 2018 for hearing, Justice Jauro remanded the defendants in prison custody pending the next adjourned date.

It was also gathered that Abdullahi Usman presented himself to their victim Mustapha Saleh Maina, the Chief Executive Officer CEO of Fusaha Stores, as an elite from Adamawa State and promised to help him in his business.