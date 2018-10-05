



An FCT High Court in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Friday remanded Adeniyi Babalola and Babalola Folashade in Kuje and Suleja Prisons respectively, over alleged N137 million fraud.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, criminal intimidation and threats.

Justice Idris Kutigi ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison.

Kutigi adjourned the case until Nov. 15, for hearing.

The prosecuting counsel, Fidelix Abah, had told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences from December 2016 to March 2017.

Abah said the defendants conspired and defrauded Nicholas Horsfall of No. 4, Wilbahi Union Homes Estate, Airport Road, Abuja.

He said that the defendants induced and obtained various sums of money, totaling N67 million.

Abah submitted that the defendants intimidated and threatened Horsfall with death, unless he gave them N70 million.

He said that the offences contravened Section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Act, 2008; and Section 1(3), 397(b) of the Penal Code.