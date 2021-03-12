



One Adebowale Babatunde, 41, was on Friday remanded in Ilesha Correctional Center for allegedly presenting himself as a lawyer before an Osun State Magistrate Court 6 in Osogbo.

Babatunde (defendant) was arraigned on two-counts bordering on false pretence and unlawfully possession of Call-to-the-Bar certificates before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara of Osogbo Magistrates’ Court.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun, informed the court that the defendant On March 10, 2021, at about 10 am, falsely presented himself as a lawyer before Osogbo Magistrate Court, and unlawfully had in his possession three Call-to-the-Bar certificates.





An offence, the prosecutor said is contrary to and punishable under sections 484 and 430(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences slammed against him.

Defence Counsel, Mr Tiamiyu Adegboyega in an oral application urged the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms, saying the defendant would provide reliable surety.

Presiding Magistrate, Dr Ayilara, declined the application, ordering that the defendant should be remanded in Ilesha correctional centre and adjourned the case till March 31, 2021, for ruling on bail.