A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Monday ordered the remand of three members of Oodua People Congress, OPC, for alleged torture .

The three defendants are: Bakare Banks, Oluwafemi Olaoye, and Adeyinka Simiyu, including one other presently at large.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendants tied one Adeniyi Nurudeen with rope and beat him up, thereby inflicting various injuries on his body.

He added that the offence was committed on March 12, 2020 at Oke Baale area of Osogbo metropolis, adding that the offence committed contravenes and punishable under section 516, 355,451 cap 34 vol ll law of Osun state 2002.

In addition to the account of the prosecutor, the IPO in charge of the case, Mr Isaac Oke told the court that the complainant went to drink palm wine at a shop where a phone was missing, and he was accused of stealing the missing phone.





He explained that the owner of the shop went to report the case to some OPC members, who in turn dragged Nurudeen to their office and allegedly brutalized him by using cutlass to inflict serious injuries on him and also tore his cloth.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and malicious damage levelled against them by the police

Defence counsel, Okobe Nagite, prayed for the bail of the defendants in most liberal terms.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor opposed the bail application, saying granting them bail would jeopardize the efforts of the police in apprehending others at large.

The Magistrate, O. A Oloyade, therefore ordered the remand of the defendants at Ilesa Correctional centre, as she adjourned the matter till April 13,2020 for formal bail application.