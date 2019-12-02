<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nine jobless men have sent to prison on allegations of robbing at gunpoint.

The defendants are: Musa Akeem, 24; Abbey Macdonald, 25; Collins Ikechukwu, 23; Uche John, 31; Bolanle Olamide, 21; Benjamin Okafor, 33; Sylvester Anyebe, 23; Godwin Ani, 23, and Omo Mezie, 22.

They are facing charges of conspiracy and robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs G. O. Anifowose, who did not take their pleas, ordered that they should be kept in the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Lagos, pending advice from the state director of public prosecutions.

Anifowose adjourned the case until Jan. 9, 2020, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Felicia Okwori, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between April 4 and May 30 at Lekki, Epe and Ajah axis of Lagos.

Okwori alleged that the defendants robbed one Mr Michael Tasker of three laptops valued at N2. 3 million, Nikkon camera worth N700,000, wristwatches valued at N300,000 and a gold necklace worth N265,000.

“Other valuables stolen from Mr Tasker are iPhone X valued at N600,000, Samsung Galaxy X4 valued at N150,000 , Infinix phone valued at N42,000, iPad valued at N200,000, Nike Porche canvas valued at N100,000 and cash of N399,000,” she said.

The prosecutor alleged that defendants also robbed one Mr Kelvin Omoregie of a Toyota Corolla valued at N2 million, at gunpoint.

Okwori further said that the defendants robbed one Mr Emmanuel Goodluck of his Toyota Camry valued at N1.8 million.

“The defendants also robbed Mr Ege Akpos of his Tecno phone valued at N92,000 , iPhone 8 valued at N84,000, Gionee phone valued at N65,000 and a cash of N93,000,” she said.