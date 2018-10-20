A commercial cyclist, Olamide Moshood, of No 13, Sakamo Street, Niger road, Ilorin, has been dragged before an Ilorin Magistrates’ Court for allegedly riding his motorcycle in a dangerously manner.

The accused was said to have ridden his unregistered motorcycle against the traffic along Irewolede area, Ilorin, thereby facing the oncoming vehicle, Peugeot 206 with registration number LAGOS NY 216 KJA and collided with it.

Following the head on collision, the passenger on the motorcycle, Christiana Abiola Salami, summer-saulted and hit the windscreen of the vehicle.

The passenger sustained serious injuries with her hand and leg fractured. The accused also sustained injuries all over his body.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that during the course of investigation, it was revealed that the said passenger died on October 1 at the Ela Medical Centre, Ilorin.

The prosecutor, Inspector Mathew Ologbonsaye, told the court that investigation into the matter was still in progress. He opposed bail of the accused and urged the court to remand him in prison custody.

The magistrate, Mrs KA Yahaya, however released the accused on bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned till October 29 for further mention.