<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Juvenile court sitting in Owerri on Thursday ordered that Nkiruka, a mother of four, charged with alleged child trafficking, be remanded in a correctional facility, pending legal advice.

The police charged Kamalu with two counts of conspiracy and child trafficking.

Magistrate A.O. Odioyenma ordered that the case file be transferred to the office of Director of Public Prosecution.

She said though bail was at the discretion of the court, the matter before her was a serious offence.

She adjourned until January 16, 2020, for DPP reports.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.C. Eboh, told the court that Kamalu, jumped bail in after being admitted to bail by a High Court in Owerri, where she is standing trial for the acquisition of property under false pretences.