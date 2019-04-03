<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court has remanded two men, 19-year-old Samuel Usang and 22-year-old Jeremiah Alex, over alleged burglary and stealing of T-shirts, bag, noodles and cash.

Usang and Alex are facing two counts of burglary and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leranmo told the court on Wednesday that the defendants, on March 24 around 12 midnight broke into the shop of one Olawale Alex at Okesa Market in Ado-Ekiti.

“In the process, they stole 12 T-shirts valued at N30,000, school bag valued at N4,000, noodles valued at N7,700 and cash of N10,000, total valued at N51,700 belonging to Olawale Alex”, the police prosecutor alleged.

Leranmo said the offence contravened section 413(1) (2) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked for an adjournment to enable the police to duplicate the case file and forward to Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

The court did not take the plea of Usang and Alex.

The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, who adjourned the matter till April 24 for mention, ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody, pending advice from the office of DPP.