Two men have been arrested and arraigned before a magistrates’ court for allegedly sleeping with 14-year-old girl in Lagos.

The suspects, Adewale Ibitoye, 42, and Moses Okrukpe, 32, resided in the same area secretly slept with the underage girl after they left their wives at home.

The incident happened at Epe Road and Olalu Close both in Agbowa area of Ketu, Lagos where Ibitoye and Okrukpe resided respectively.

It was gathered that the defendants separately lured the victim and had carnal knowledge of her several times until her parents suspected and confronted her.

The victim opened up; mentioned the two suspects and told her parents that they both warned her not to tell anyone about the affairs.

Hence, the parents went to the Gender Section of the Lagos State Police Command and reported the alleged rape. The suspects were arrested and detained at the command for interrogation.

It was learnt that the suspects initially denied the allegation until the victim was brought before them and she revealed what happened between them. The suspects then changed claiming that they did not force her as such it was not a case of rape.

However, the police found them culpable because of the age of the victim and charged them before an Ogba Magistrates’ Court for defilement.

The prosecutor, Mr. Christopher Donny, asked the court to use its discretion if the defendants would be granted bail to enable them to come to court for trial in the interest of justice.

The magistrate, Mr. Peter Nwaka, ordered the defendants to be remanded in prison custody without an option of bail.

The court also directed the prosecutor to send the file to DPP for advice and adjourned the matter till13 August, 2018.