<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Tuesday, ordered that four men, who allegedly abducted a teenage girl, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

The police charged Mohammed Musa, 25; Suleiman Umar, 27; Sunajo Ibrahim, 26 and Yunusa Ja’eh, 25, with two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Musa Lawal, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that the police to send the case file to the Kaduna State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Lawal adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for mention.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Yusuf Inuwa, told the court that the case was transferred by the Director State Security Kaduna, to the Commissioner of Police Kaduna State, on Aug.16.

According to him, the defendants and two other persons, at large, kidnapped a teenager from Ugwan Uku in Kano State to Kaduna State in Nov. 2018

Inuwa said during investigation the Musa (first suspect) was arrested and he revealed the whereabouts of the other defendants, who were later arrested .

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59 and 247 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.