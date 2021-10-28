Court remands two men for allegedly abducting minor

An Upper Area Court in Makurdi on Thursday ordered that two men be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old boy.

The police charged arraigned Kenneth Gagu 36, and Ugboho Joshua 23, with criminal conspiracy and abduction.

Magistrate Rose Iyorshe, who did not take the plea of Gagu and Joshua, ordered that they be remanded in the Federal Correctional Centre Makurdi.

Iyorshe directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 23 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Veronica Shaagee told the court that the compliant was received through a letter dated Oct. 21 at the Criminal Investigation Department from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Ukum Division.

Shaagee said that Mr Ikyaa David, who resides in Sankera Area of Ukum Local Governemnt Area, reported the case at the Ukum Divisional Police Station on Oct. 5.

She said that on May 22, Gagu and Joshua, lured the complainant’s 17-year-old son to an unknown destination.

She said that all efforts made to trace the whereabouts of the minor failed.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of Section 97 of the Penal Code Law of Benue 2004 and Section 3(2) of the Abduction, Hostage-Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue 2017.