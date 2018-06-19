For willfully setting ablaze a residential building in Ile-Ife, an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife has ordered that a middle aged man, Usman Yinusa, be remanded in prison custody.

Yinusa who was alleged to have set ablaze a building belonging to one Janet Amoh was ordered to remain under the watch of prison wardens until when his bail application would be looked into on June 25.

The suspect who had earlier agreed that his trial be handled by the court however pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge of malicious damage preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, an Inspector of Police, had told the court that the suspect committed the offence on January 1, 2017, around 09:00 pm at Zone 5, Parakin Layout, Ile-Ife.

Numeprei said the accused willfully and unlawfully set fire into a dwelling house of one Janet Amoh located at Zone 5, Parakin Layout, Ile-Ife

According to him, the offence contravened section 443 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Olalekan Babatunde, applied for the bail of the suspect in most liberal term pledging that his client would not jump bail, but provide reliable sureties.

But the Magistrate, Mr Olalekan Ijiyode, did not grant the bail, but ordered that the suspect be remanded in Ile-Ife prison as he adjourned the case until June 25, for ruling on bail application.