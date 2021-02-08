



An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Monday remanded one Jemilu Sanni at the Agodi Correctional Centre, for allegedly setting a house on fire.

The Magistrate, Mrs T. B. Oyekanmi, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered his remand, pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Oyekanmi, thereafter, adjourned the matter until April 28, for mention.

Newsmen report that Sanni, of undisclosed address, was charged on a count of arson.





The Prosecutor, Sgt. Bewaji Ojo, told the court that on Jan.1, at 3.30 a.m., the defendant unlawfully set ablaze the house of one Sola Adeyemi at No. 2, Balogun St., Mokola, Ibadan.

“The fire allegedly damaged the rug, school bag, a purse and one standing fan, all valued N45,000.

“Sanni entered the house to steal; the occupants of the house woke up and saw him where he hid, after setting the house on fire, and was caught,” Ojo said.

He said the offence contravened Section 443 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Law of Oyo State 2000.