A 43-year old man, Mr. Babatunde Bamigberu, has been arrested and remanded in prison custody in Lagos after he forcefully had sex with his 14-year old daughter in their house.

The incident happened at Akinfemi Street in Igando area of Lagos where they resided.

Police sources said that the victim had been traumatized; was unable to bear the agony of the sexual molestation from her own father, she decided to open up and exposed the father.

It was gathered sometime in May 2017, the father went to the place where the victim was sleeping and forceful engaged her in a sex romp. It was learnt that the victim did not raise alarm over the shameful act because he was her father.

However, having endured the agony and mental torture for a long while, she reported the matter to the Gender Section of the Police Command, Lagos. Her father was arrested and detained at the Command where he allegedly admitted that he was tempted to do it several times but could not explain why he had such passion to sleep with his daughter.

The police found him culpable and charged him before Ogba Magistrates court for defilement.

His plea was not taken. The prosecutor, Mr. Christopher Donny, informed the court that the defendant was the biological father of the victim and the court should use its discretion on the matter.

The magistrate, Mr. Peter Nwaka, ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody without granting him bail.

The court also directed the prosecutor to send the file to DPP for advice. The matter was adjourned till 13 August, 2018, for the report of DPP to be available.

It was gathered that if the DPP finds the defendant culpable, the matter may be transferred to the High Court for prosecution for incest which may attract longer jail term if found guilty.

Meanwhile, the victim was taken into custody for rehabilitation at an undisclosed centre over the trauma.