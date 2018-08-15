An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 25-year-old man, Taiwo Shittu, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly raping a teenager.

The chief magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, rejected the bail application for the accused and ordered that he should be remanded in prison.

The accused, a factory worker, is a resident of Tokosi Street in Orile Agege area of Lagos State.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 21 within his Tokosi Street’s residence.

He said that the accused invited the 16-year-old neighbour’s daughter into his room and raped her.

“The accused shut the door at the girl, covered her mouth so that nobody would hear her screaming and raped her.

“Thereafter, the accused opened the door for her and the girl cried to her mother, who reported the case to the police station,” the prosecutor said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 269 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Sept. 21 for the receipt of legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).